Flamengo can receive more than BRL 6 million from FIFA for World Cup squads

FIFA kept for the Qatar World Cup a total of US$ 209 million (R$ 1.08 billion) in transfers to clubs that will provide players for the competition – the same amount paid in 2018, in Russia. But as this year’s World Cup will be shorter, 29 days instead of 32 and with a week less to prepare for the selections, the daily rate that the entity will pay has increased from US$ 8.53 thousand (R$ 44.3 thousand) to US$ 10.27 thousand (R$ 53.4 thousand).

The money is divided by some criteria: the number of players assigned by each club (whoever sends more, wins more) and the time they are available to the team during the Cup (those with players advancing to the final also receive more). FIFA compensates the clubs that held the player’s contract in the last two years, so if the athlete defended more than one team, the amount paid is divided proportionally.

In 2018, 416 clubs shared the $209 million. For 2022, as there will be more players called up with the expanded list from 22 to 26 athletes, this number should increase.

On the last FIFA date, clubs like Flamengo, Palmeiras and Athletico-PR had players called up for teams that will compete in the Cup. Cariocas had four: two for Tite for the Brazilian team, Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, and two for Uruguay, Arrascaeta and Varela.

If this is confirmed in Qatar, and observing a scenario with Brazil and Uruguay in the final, Flamengo would receive US$ 370 thousand (R$ 1.9 million) for each called up, minus Varela, which would be proportional to the value of US$ 123, 3 thousand (R$ 643 thousand). This would give a total of US$ 1.23 million (R$ 6.4 million).

Tite announces the squad for the Cup on November 7th. Palmeiras will certainly have goalkeeper Weverton remembered and may also have Uruguayan side Piquerez, who was left out of Diego Alonso’s last list – and would receive proportional value for Matias Viña, sold in 2021 to Roma. At Athletico-PR, striker Agustin Cannobio has had chances with Alonso and could be among the 26.

FIFA adopted financial compensation in the South African Cup in 2010, when it distributed US$ 40 million (R$ 208 million). At the time, European teams complained about assigning players to national teams on FIFA dates (when friendly matches or World Cup qualifiers took place), and also during the World Cup finals.

There was even movement to boycott the transfer of players, which is contrary to the entity’s rules, which require release on the dates specified in the calendar. In addition to the physical issue of athletes, who wear themselves out in matches and travels for their teams, there was also the financial issue, since the high salaries paid continued to be an obligation only of the clubs.

At the same time, FIFA introduced another benefit, which is financial compensation in case of injury to the player in action for the selection on FIFA dates or official tournaments, such as the World Cup. The entity reserves around US$ 100 million (R$ 520 million) per cycle for this, which for FIFA is the four years between the World Cups.