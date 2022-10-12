Flamengo’s “Team of the Cups” returns to action with a mission to immortalize itself in the club’s history | Flamengo

Some lineups are capable of immortalizing themselves in the fans’ memory. That’s what the “Copa formation” has the chance to do in this final stretch of the season at Flamengo, which disputes the titles of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores.

If successful in both decisions, this generation will have achieved one of Flamengo’s most successful years, as well as 1981 and 2019, for example.

In 2022, after signing Dorival Júnior and prioritizing the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the coach managed to reach an “ideal lineup”, which was used in the most important matches.

Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Gabigol and Pedro. This formation began to be used in the victory over Atlético-MG, for the Copa do Brasil, and became a reference.

Since the duel with Galo, a milestone for Flamengo this season, this formation has already been used by Dorival in ten more opportunities. In the total of these 11 games, there are eight wins, two draws and only one defeat. There are 25 goals scored and only four conceded.

Dorival’s ideal team has played more than Jorge Jesus’

This generation is already in history with a formation that will always be alive in the red-black imagination because of the achievements of 2019. Dorival Júnior’s team still has a few games ahead, but it has already been used more than the famous Jorge Jesus.

The formation Diego Alves, Rafinha, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo Marí and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel, who played in the most important games of the Brasileirão, Libertadores and the 2019 World Cup, entered the field only eight times. There were six wins, one draw and one defeat for Liverpool, already in extra time, in the World Cup final.

– When we are old, then we will meet and say: “Gee, we did this, we did that”. But really, when you’re inside this bubble here, you just want to win the next one,” Gabigol said.

Flamengo faces Corinthians this Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, in São Paulo, in the first game of the Copa do Brasil decision.

Dorival’s “Team of Hearts” games:

Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-MG – Round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Flamengo 7 x 1 Tolima – Libertadores Round of 16

Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth – Brazilian Championship

Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR – quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo – Libertadores quarterfinals

Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians – Libertadores quarterfinals

São Paulo 1 x 3 Flamengo – Brazil Cup semifinal

Vélez Sarsfield 0 x 4 Flamengo – Libertadores semifinal

Flamengo 1 x 0 Sao Paulo – Brazil Cup semifinal

Fluminense 1 x 2 Fluminense – Brazilian Championship

Flamengo 0 x 0 Internacional – Brazilian Championship

Top scorers in these 11 “Team of Hearts” games:

Peter: 10 goals

Gabigol: 4 goals

Arrascaeta: 4 goals

Everton Ribeiro: 2 goals

Cabolinha: 1 goal

Joao Gomes: 1 goal

Matheus France: 1 goal

Lazaro: 1 goal

Own goal: 1 (in the game against Tolima)

