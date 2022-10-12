Fluminense denies that he “lost” a base athlete to Flamengo

No fanfare. This afternoon, the portal NETFLU replicated the information from the youtuber “Flazoeiro”, who reported on a negotiation between Flamengo and midfielder Tiago Marquesrevealed in the base categories of Fluminense.

In contact with portal number 1 of the tricolor fans, Tricolor rejected that “lost” the athlete. According to the club, the young man was dismissed as he was considered below other names already available at the base. See the press release from the NETFLU:

“The athlete Tiago Marques, born in 2007, was released from Fluminense this season for having other more qualified athletes in Xerém in his position, for which he has the midfielder of the Brazilian Under-17 Team, Riquelme Felipe, and the best player in the This year’s Nike U-15 Cup, Isaac.

Tiago Marques played only four games as a starter in the season, being substituted in all of them and scoring just one goal.

Therefore, the information that Fluminense lost the player to Flamengo is not valid”.

The young man also spoke about the situation through his twitter. Look:

Check out Tiago Marques’ games as a starter for Fluminense in 2022:

4/30 – Fluminense x Resende – Rio Sub-15 Cup – played 65 minutes

30/7 – Fluminense x Madureira – State Under-15 – played 53 minutes

5/8 – Fluminense x Portuguesa-RJ – State Under-15 – played 52 minutes

13/8 – Fluminense x Volta Redonda – State Under-15 – played 48 minutes