Fluminense offers 2 more years of contract to Fernando Diniz

Fluminense formalized a contract renewal proposal with coach Fernando Diniz for two more seasons. The information was given by the tricolor president himself, Mário Bittencourt, in an interview with the ‘Uol’ portal.

The 48-year-old coach’s bond with the Rio team runs until the end of 2022, but the Flu’s idea is to have Diniz by the end of 2024.

I already sent a proposal. We don’t plan the club for next year thinking about the election.”

“The contracts for Cano and Ganso, for example, run until the end of 2023. We are already drawing up a plan because the club has to be bigger than all of us. election. If we’re not here and the other person wants to undo what we did, that’s fine”, commented Bittencourt.

In his second spell at the club, Fernando Diniz arrived at Fluminense in May of this year and managed, in all, 20 wins, eight draws and nine defeats, in 37 matches. After an overwhelming start to work in the Brasileirão, the team from Rio de Janeiro is coming off three consecutive defeats, to Atlético-MG, Atlético-GO and América-MG.