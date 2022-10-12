G7 vows to hold Putin to account for Ukraine war

posted on 10/12/2022 06:00



(credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP)

In an emergency videoconference meeting attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensly, the G7 – a group of the seven most industrialized countries in the world – condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure and cities in Ukraine, denounced crimes war and warned: “We will hold (Vladimir) Putin and those responsible to account”. The bloc regretted “the deliberate Russian escalation measures” and reaffirmed that “any use of chemical, biological and nuclear weapons by Russia will have serious consequences”. “We assure President Zelensky that we are steadfast in our ability to provide the support Ukraine needs to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

During his address to the G7, Zelensky asked the West for help in creating an “anti-aircraft shield” the day after a wave of bombings that left at least 19 dead and more than 90 wounded in Kiev and nine Ukrainian cities. The United States has promised to intensify shipments of anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, while Germany has confirmed that, in the coming days, it will send a first shipment of Iris-T anti-aircraft missiles.

US President Joe Biden called Putin “a rational actor who miscalculated” the invasion of Ukraine. He also considered the speech made by the Kremlin leader before the attack on the former Soviet republic on 24 February to be “irrational”. “I think he thought he would be welcomed with open arms, that this was Mother Russia’s home in Kiev. He totally miscalculated,” he reiterated in an interview with CNN.

In turn, Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), declared that Ukraine is living “its moment”, with significant gains on the front. “President Putin is failing Ukraine. His attempts at annexation, his partial mobilization and reckless nuclear rhetoric represent the most important escalation since the beginning of the war. And they show that the war does not go as planned.”

Minsk native Jan Maculski — an analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies — criticized the joint G7 statement on the grounds that the note “left the impression of condemnation and request rather than a real threat and ultimatum to Putin.” “We don’t see any indications of any ‘real punishment’ or pronounced steps, only the emphasis on more economic pressure and financial and military aid to Ukraine. nuclear confrontation, this strategy does not seem convincing,” he told the Correio.

Maculski warned that the Kremlin has always taken the worst steps. Therefore, he believes that a Russian nuclear strike is “quite possible”, especially in the face of a likely military defeat in Ukraine.





Isolation

A specialist in weapons of mass destruction at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (Unidir) in Geneva, Pavel Podvig told the report that the possible use of nuclear devices would require a response from the international community. “The reaction should focus on Russia’s growing isolation, both diplomatically and financially, with the support of states hesitant to criticize Moscow directly – such as Brazil, India, China and Israel. Ideally, the G7 would emphasize the risk that Russia could become become a pariah nation,” he commented. He admits the possibility of military retaliation, but warns that it would be a “very dangerous” scenario. The scholar explained that preparing the nuclear arsenal for use requires removing the artifacts from warehouses and attaching the warheads to the missiles. “All these activities can be detected.”

Maculski sees the risk of Belarus entering the war. He explained that President Alexander Lukashenko has fallen into “total dependence” on the Kremlin after the 2020 protests. “The act of ceding the territory of Belarus to the Russian army is a sign that Lukashenko is relinquishing the sovereignty of the country. war is quite unpopular with Belarusians, who do not have an imperial mindset. My people consider Ukrainians to be very close, even in language.”

According to Ukrainian Olexiy Haran, a professor of comparative politics at the Kiev-Mohyla National University, Belarus has indirectly participated in the conflict in Ukraine by ceding its territory to Russian missile launchers. “Lukashenko basically allowed Putin to use Belarus for aggression against my country. However, mobilizing troops would be something much more complicated. Belarusian soldiers have no incentive to fight the Ukrainians. Never in history have the two nations clashed The citizens of Belarus would not support entering the war either,” he told the report.

I think…

“The best way to avoid a nuclear offensive is to send a strong signal that the mere allusion to this resource in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine is something absolutely unacceptable. In this sense, it would be really useful if Brazil and other ‘hesitant’ countries clearly stated this now.”

Pavel Podvig, a weapons of mass destruction expert at the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIdir)

“Belarus will try to avoid war”



credit: personal archive

“All that Alexander Lukashenko’s regime tries to do is suppress and control society, which is massively against it, instill fear and suppress protests. Participating in a war would significantly destabilize the situation in Belarus. Lukashenko will try to avoid this at all.” Deploying troops abroad would leave him unprotected and make the regime more vulnerable. Lukashenko may maintain the myth of the ‘danger from western borders’ and put the Belarusian Army to secure the borders with Poland, Latvia and Lithuania. But we never know the matters of the negotiations between Lukashenko and Putin.

A Belarusian invasion of Ukraine would mean a war between the two countries. My country’s army has never been trained to fight and is not motivated. Ukraine is trying to avoid opening another thousand kilometers of front and repeating the situation on February 24, when the enemy army went to Kiev from the territory of Belarus. Ukraine is betting big and taking all measures to reduce the possibility of a new invasion.”

Jan Maculski, 31, analyst at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies