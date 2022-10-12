Germans come to Brazil, and Leverkusen beckons with a proposal by João Gomes, from Flamengo | Flamengo

With a recently renewed contract with Flamengo until 2027, midfielder João Gomes is the target of Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen. Representatives of the German club arrived in Rio de Janeiro in recent days and went to São Paulo to watch the final of the Copa do Brasil against Corinthians. They also go to Maracanã in the match against Atlético-MG and then stay for the decision against Corinthians.
Last month, a Leverkusen scout had already watched João Gomes, 21, play matches in Rio de Janeiro, as reported by the newspaper “O Dia”. The player’s release clause is 60 million euros for clubs abroad.
The Germans waved a proposal around 15 million euros, but the player would only leave Rubro-Negro, if preliminary talks move forward, in the mid-year window for Europe.
The window in Germany opens again during January, but Flamengo’s signal is that any chance of a transfer, in case of agreement on values and terms of negotiation, would only be carried out in the mid-year window. This is because Flamengo is also thinking about a possible Club World Cup dispute in early 2023.
João Gomes moved up to the professional ranks in 2020 and became an absolute starter in Dorival Júnior’s team that reached the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil finals this season.