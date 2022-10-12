Germany rejects Putin’s proposal to use Nord Stream 2

Russian president says gas supplies to Europe can be resumed via undamaged undersea pipeline route. Germany, however, rejects the offer. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed this Wednesday (10/12) to resume gas supplies to Europe using the still intact pipelines of the Nord Stream 2 submarine gas pipeline.







“The ball is with the European Union,” Putin said. Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

“The ball is with the European Union. If they want, the taps can be turned on and that’s it,” Putin said in a speech in Moscow.

Germany, however, has already warned that it will not accept Russian gas sent through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has become a point of contention amid Ukraine’s war.

Asked whether Berlin completely rules out using Nord Stream 2, German government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann said: “Yes.”

“Regardless of the possible sabotage of the two pipelines, we saw that Russia is no longer a reliable supplier of energy and that even before the damage to Nord Stream 1, there was no more gas flow,” Hoffmann told reporters, referring to the fact. that Moscow has reduced the flow of Nord Stream 1 several times in recent months, citing technical issues.

Nord Stream 2, on the other hand, never came into operation – Germany refused to grant certification for its use when Moscow was already organizing its troops to invade Ukraine.

Recently, large amounts of gas were released into the Baltic Sea after both Nord Stream 1 pipelines and one of Nord Stream 2’s two pipelines were damaged on September 26.

Putin said it is possible to fix the pipelines, but that Russia and Europe must decide their fate.

Nord Stream repairs can take a year

The Russian invasion prompted European buyers to begin a process to break their dependence on Russian oil and gas and look for alternative suppliers.

Also on Wednesday, Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian energy company Gazprom, said repairs to the damaged Nord Stream pipelines are expected to take at least a year.

He further stated that, in his opinion, there is “no guarantee” that Europe will be able to get through the winter based on its current gas storage capacity.

Germany’s gas storage facilities are nearly 95% full, and officials say the country is well positioned to get through the winter, although efforts are needed to save gas.

On the same day, Putin also proposed the creation of an energy center in Turkey.

“We could transfer the lost volumes of the Nord Streams from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea region and thus make the main routes for the supply of our fuel, our natural gas to Europe through Turkey, creating the biggest gas hub for Europe in Turkey”, he said.

Russia is the second largest oil exporter in the world after Saudi Arabia and the largest exporter of natural gas.

jps (dw)

