Globo journalist detonates Jovem Pan commentator after controversial speech | famous

The international correspondent of Globonews, Guga Chacra, reacted on his social networks this Monday afternoon (10), to a viralized video of an interview with the political commentator of Jovem Pan, Pietra Bertolazzi, to the podcast “Saco Cheio”. At the time, the influencer defended that the period of the Middle Ages was better than that of democracy.

“I have a big foot in libertarianism, but at the same time, I think it’s important that we have a solid Christian moral base, it wouldn’t solve so much if it were Islamic”, began explaining the Jovem Pan communicator. Curious, the podcast presenters asked about what Pietra actually defended as a political regime:

“But how so? Does God decide?”, they asked. The influencer then explained: “A moral ruler based on the Christian rule itself, Middle Ages, perhaps”. Surprised, the presenters asked the influencer: “The Middle Ages sucked! If I caught the flu I would die”said one of the talk show hosts.

“That was the Enlightenment that made this rhetoric about the Middle Ages very Enlightenment, right? It was by demonizing the Middle Ages where the West and Europe were mostly dominated in the good sense by Christian values, it was by demonizing the church that they managed to revolutionize”, spoke Pietra Bertolazi.

GloboNews commentator Guga Chacra, if when he came across the video, he fired criticism against the political commentator of Jovem Pan: “The interviewee (I don’t know the name and I prefer not to know) nominally defended that the Middle Ages was better than democracy. Worse, it still tries to make an intellectual style. I think she would fit in well with the regime in Iran, Saudi Arabia and even the Taliban.”said the political journalist from Rede Globo.

In the comment of the post, netizens echoed: “I miss when people were actually ashamed of their own ignorance. I don’t even have the strength to be shocked. Ended”, vented an internet user. “She doesn’t even know what she’s talking about!!! Speaking of the Enlightenment that demonized the Middle Ages”, believed another.

