Google announces the creation of an assistant to keep the user company

Many people prefer to be alone and have their individual, personal time. Others find the silence completely deafening. Thinking about this last point, Google announced last Monday, 10th, right on World Health Day, the already commented “I’m here for you” from the Google Assistant. This tool contains a series of answers to help people deal with feelings of loneliness, emptiness or sadness.

Update will serve as a companion for lone users

As of this new version, the voice assistant will respond when it hears someone saying they are sad, lonely or have no friends. According to the Google Brazil blog, assistant responses were developed by the Google Assistant personality team. They also underwent a review by the company Safe Space, whose main focus is to make mental health treatments more accessible.

How will this assistant work?

The assistant will work by voice command, as will Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa. The assistant will give wellness tips, which were created to support those who are trying to go through delicate situations and strong emotions. At the end of each answer, the Assistant will reinforce the importance of specialized treatment accompanied by a professional in the area, in case people feel this need.

Generally, Google Assistant is used, among several options, to set alarm clocks and alarms, get the latest news of the day and play music. Google explained that during the last few years, especially at the time of the pandemic, people have used the assistant to vent and say what they were feeling at the moment.

Where did the idea come from?

There have been reports of tiredness, anxiety and sadness, according to Google. According to data from the platform, an increase in the number of times the command “Ok Google, I feel alone” is triggered can be observed. For example, there was a 50% increase from August 2019 to August 2020. These new numbers remain stable to the present day. Similar situations happened with other phrases such as “Ok Google, I feel sad” and “Ok Google, I’m unhappy”, which increased by 20% in the same period in August.

The company informed that the “novelty does not come to replace, in any way, the professional psychological work, but to help it, contributing to the improvement of mental health in Brazil and encouraging and bringing recognition to the area”. These answers are already included in all versions of Google Assistant in Brazil.