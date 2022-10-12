GTA 5 did something that will never happen in games again

The historic GTA 6 leak may have taken some fans back to GTA 5 or even GTA Online (which actually never stopped being played). In fact, restarting the campaign for the thousandth time soon made me notice something that is unique in gaming history — and you probably know what I’m talking about.

Well before being in the company of veterans Michael and Trevor, Franklin did some minor work with Lamar and Chop, the dog who later lives with the game’s protagonist.

During a mission where Franklin and Lamar need to kidnap a third character, Chop is instrumental in finding this target, who hides in one of the cars of some parked trains.

Alternating between Franklin and Chop, players need to identify possible wagons in which the target might be hiding. Chop is responsible for sniffing out the person we are looking for, and Franklin is the one who opens the door to check.

This dynamic works well for a while, but then the moment comes when Chop gets distracted and runs away from the cars. When following Chop, Franklin comes across a scene unique in gaming history: Chop stopped the entire mission just because he wanted to have sex with another dog that was passing by.

At the time the game was released, outlets around the world pointed to this scene as particularly unexpected. Almost a decade later, it is a fact that no other game has managed to make the same impact with a love scene between animals.

Incidentally, the fact that Rockstar allows us to switch the camera to the first-person perspective on Chop’s body makes it even more bizarre. The player can see, if they want, that intimate moment through Chop’s own perspective.

Was necessary? Certainly not. I even wonder which Rockstar employee came to the conclusion that it was worth it. But there’s no denying that this comic moment is among the most random situations ever created in the history of an industry marked by incomprehensible decisions.

