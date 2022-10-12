Guardiola will not spare athletes because of the Cup. And he is absolutely right

Manchester City drew goalless in their visit to Copenhagen in the Champions League. He didn’t field Haaland, to the disappointment of many who wanted to see the striker in action, which is not difficult to understand. And it goes away from the selection theme.

Yes, first because the goalscorer is not going to the World Cup, since Norway did not qualify. Second, for the simple fact that he has been preserved by the interests of the English champion himself, who will face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

And Haaland already has nearly a thousand minutes on the field just in his club’s games this season. Apart from his appearances for the Nordic team.

After the 0-0 in Denmark, when asked if he would spare players for the World Cup, coach Pep Guardiola replied: “They [treinadores de seleção] don’t think about us, so we don’t think about them”.

Perfect! Players are called up for important or irrelevant games and slated for FIFA Dates without mercy. Rarely do technical commissions really care about how they will return athletes to those who pay their salaries.

The Qatar World Cup will be played in the middle of the European season. Manchester City, for example, have a game scheduled for November 12, eight days before the opening of the Cup, against Brentford in the Premier League. And the return on December 26, eight days after the final in Doha.

In Guardiola’s squad, most players defend national teams. Many go to the Cup. But they will not be treated like trinkets at City so that they can get to the FIFA tournament in the best way possible. After all, your number one commitment is to the club. Impossible to disagree with Pep.