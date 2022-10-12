Paulo Moura – 11:16 am | updated on 10/11/2022 12:29 pm



RecordTV had files hacked Photo: Playback/Record TV

The hackers who “hijacked” the Record TV content file last Saturday (8) would be demanding the payment of 5 million dollars (about R$ 26 million) to return the “key” to access the network’s system. The information was published on Twitter by journalist Felipe Payão, from the TecMundo website.

According to Payão, based on data provided by Chilean cybersecurity expert Germán Fernández, the value of US$5 million would be a discount compared to the US$7 million (about R$36 million) initially requested.

The journalist points out that there is a 99% chance that the information revealed by Fernández is correct, since the post in which the hackers “blackmailed” the broadcaster was made from Brazil and has a timeline that coincides with the attack carried out. last Saturday.

According to Payão, hackers still threaten that if the “ransom” is not paid, everything obtained will be published on the internet. On the other hand, if the amount is paid off, the hackers still offered a kind of “consultancy” to the broadcaster, such as explaining how the invasion was carried out and showing means of protection.

– We had all the time to study all your infrastructure and you will not be able to stop the attack – the hackers threatened in a message that would have been sent to Record.

According to columnist Ricardo Feltrin, the “hijacked” files contain recordings of past shows and frames, or would be shown in the future, as well as sensitive financial information from the broadcaster, as well as data from employees and the broadcaster’s intranet (including, possibly, , emails).

Since the day of the invasion, Record has not been able to access this file. This meant that the network’s programs had to race against time to fill in the gaps caused in the programming because of the attack. The solution in some cases was to use physical files such as cards, disks and even tapes to try to get around the frame.

