“He and + 15 million euros”; Nation agrees to sell João Gomes with Bayer Leverkusen-ALE and wants to include striker in business

The German team’s striker has been speculated in Brazilian football and Fla fans have suggested his name for 2023

O Flamengo enters the field on Wednesday night (12), for the first leg of the Copa do Brasil final against Corinthians. The two teams will fight for the title of the national competition. In addition to a spot in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América, the champion will receive a hefty prize pool.

Regarding the current squad, midfielder João Gomes has been standing out in the season and has entered the radar of European football. According to information from the Globo Esporte portal, Bayer Leverkusen, from Germany, would be willing to pay around 15 million euros (an amount equivalent to approximately R$77 million).

With this scenario, some flamingo made a negotiation suggestion to sell João Gomes. In addition to the value, they pointed out that Fla could include forward Paulinho, who has been speculated in Brazilian football and should not continue in the German Club.

“If Leverkusen gives Paulinho and +15 million euros to João Gomes, would you accept it? Leverkusen asks for 5 million euros for Paulinho. Apparently he will offer 15 million euros for João Gomes. Marcos Braz is the tip for a possible composition”posted a fan on social media.

Other flamenguists commented that the deal could be a good one for Mengão. “I like Paulinho even though it didn’t work out there, he played a lot here in Brazil”. “Paulinho free June 2023… but it’s not a bad deal because Paulinho may still be resold in the future”.