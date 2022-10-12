Hideo Kojima shares new photos of Elle Fanning behind the scenes of his upcoming game

Elle Fanning from The Great is the first name of Hideo Kojima’s next game

After a QR code from Kojima Productions, at PAX Australia, direct to a special page that revealed Elle Fanning. The actress and sister of Dakota Fanningknown for her role as Empress Catherine II of Russia in the award-winning series Emmy The Great, has been officially confirmed in the upcoming and mysterious game of Hideo Kojima. The announcement was made on the director’s own profile, via twitter, where he shared photos of the actress in a capture session. See below!

So everything is shrouded in mystery and this is a natural move whenever Hideo Kojima starts a new project. As for the nature of his next work of art, we have two hunches: either we are facing Death Stranding 2which Norman Reedus has already revealed is in development, or this new project, which has Elle Fanning, is the project of Kojima as Xbox in use of cloud technology – revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda event this year.

However, when it comes to Hideo Kojima, we have to cadence our expectations, because, as we well know, his projects take time to be released. Anyway, Kojima will be in The Game Awards 2022, which will take place on December 8, and the director’s presence at the event never went unnoticed.

Anyway, what did you think of the news? Finally, comment below and share your opinion with us! Then don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel and follow Combo Infinito on social media for more Facebook news; twitterInstagram.

Source: twitter