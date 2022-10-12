“I plan to stop at the end of next year”, reveals FalleN on retiring the mouse | DRAFT5

“ I don’t know exactly when I’m going to stop (playing). I plan to stop at the end of next year, but there are times when I want to stop now. Just because I’ve been away from home since 2014, I haven’t been home in almost 10 years. I want to live things with my girlfriend, do other things in life and I think I’ll be able to do different things in esports in general. Helping other people in different ways, I’ve had some thoughts on the process. For me it’s about this transition phase, I love CS, I love playing, but it costs me a lot. CS is always my priority and I consider it the number one priority in my life, it means I don’t have a lot of time for relationships with my family and in the end it’s all about the connections we make with people. I feel like I have to do a little more of that.”