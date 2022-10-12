“I plan to stop at the end of next year”, reveals FalleN on retiring the mouse | DRAFT5

The year 2022 may be the last year Brazilians will watch Gabriel”falleN“Toledo with Fernando”fer” Alvarenga. After Imperial’s classification for the IEM Rio Major 2022, fer said that this could be his last tournament. Already FalleN, talked to à dust2 and commented on the Major and his future.
“I don’t know exactly when I’m going to stop (playing). I plan to stop at the end of next year, but there are times when I want to stop now. Just because I’ve been away from home since 2014, I haven’t been home in almost 10 years. I want to live things with my girlfriend, do other things in life and I think I’ll be able to do different things in esports in general. Helping other people in different ways, I’ve had some thoughts on the process. For me it’s about this transition phase, I love CS, I love playing, but it costs me a lot. CS is always my priority and I consider it the number one priority in my life, it means I don’t have a lot of time for relationships with my family and in the end it’s all about the connections we make with people. I feel like I have to do a little more of that.”
Regarding the classification for the Major in Brazil, FalleN revealed that he already doubted that they would get the spot for the most prestigious tournament in the world. CS:GObut that this doubt is something I already had since the announcement of the EMI.
“We had to deal with this question all the time. We have been dealing with this question since it was first announced in Brazil. Before covid, our team was not doing very well and it was a challenge for us to qualify for the Major in Brazil , everything happened the way it did with the covid situation and it gave us some time to live in a different situation in CS. I am so happy that in the end everything worked out, it seems that this Major belongs to us too, we had to be there and we found a way.”
AWPer also explained what this Major in Brazil means for Brazilians, who from the beginning have been passionate about Counter-Strike and everything the game stands for.
“The Major in Rio, it’s a party for Brazilian Counter-Strike. We’ve done so many good things in the last 23 years, I would say, that’s longer than I’ve played, there are people older than me there. Brazilians have been passionate about CS for a long time, from the days of the Cyber Cup when we played neighborhoods and everything in between, now there’s a chance for everyone to cheer for Brazilian players and celebrate the best players in the world by going there. It will be the biggest esports tournament we’ve ever seen, I’m sure of it.”
In addition to Imperial, the FURY and the 00Nation are the other two teams that will be at the Major representing Brazil. According to the player, 00Nation has the highest chance of taking the Major.
“I feel that TACO has one more opportunity to bring another Major to Brazil. I think they are the team, for me personally, that has the greatest chance of winning a Major. If not now, then in the future. a really good job there, I appreciate the work he’s doing, the leader he’s become and how he sacrifices himself for the success of everyone else. Just like he did for us at SK in the past, that’s the recipe for the success when you have people of integrity, working hard like them. I’m so happy to see Cold find himself again, he was one of the best players in the world and he can definitely play at the top.”