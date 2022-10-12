If João Gomes signs with the European team, he can follow the path of other flamenguistas: “Biggest spoils promise…”

The highlight of João Gomes is so much in the current season that proposals from Europe began to materialize. The midfielder managed to go from being a mere fan in the 2021 Libertadores final to an important part of this year’s decision, against Athletico Paranaense. Many giants from the Old Continent have already shown interest in the 21-year-old player, but a new character has just entered the story.

Now, João Gomes should receive an offer from Bayer Leverkusen, which has already sent Club representatives to keep an eye on the steering wheel. The scouts of the German team are already in Brazil and will follow the two games of the final of the Copa do Brasil, in addition to the match against Atlético Mineiro, in the Brasileirão. According to information from Globo Esporte, the European team would be willing to pay 15 million euros for João, around 75 million reais. If the deal goes well, an old partnership will be recreated.

That’s because it wouldn’t be the first time that a Flamengo player would come out to defend Bayer Leverkusen’s colors. In addition to Renato Augustowho wore the number 10 jersey of the German team, defender Juan and side Zé Roberto also followed the same path. The only difference is that Zé Roberto belonged to Real Madrid and was on loan to Mais Querido, which did not generate profits for Rubro-Negro’s coffers.

Despite the news, Flamengo should not make any deals at the moment. The board and cast of Clube da Gávea are focused on this season finals. In addition to taking the field this Wednesday (12) for the first game of the Copa do Brasil final, against Corinthians, the Ninho do Urubu team still faces Athletico-PR in the Libertadores decision, on October 29.