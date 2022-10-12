“If you call, he goes right away”; Journalist delivers coach who is waiting for an invitation to replace Vitor Pereira

Corinthians begins to define this Wednesday (12) the title of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena. Both teams tried to win the fourth championship of the most democratic tournament in the country. For Timão, the competition is even more important, as it is the last chance for the team led by Vitor Pereira to lift a trophy this season. Alvinegro, by the way, has not been a protagonist of national football since 2012, when it won its last Brasileirão.

With a contract until the end of the year, the Portuguese has not yet decided whether to stay or not. Even so, President Duílio Monteiro Alves is already looking at other options on the market. According to Milton Neves, Tite, who will leave the Brazilian team at the end of the year, will accept to return to Parque São Jorge after the World Cup. It is worth remembering that as much as Duílio wants the current technical commission to remain, the manager always dreamed of working again alongside the commander who gave Alvinegro the only Libertadores title so far.

In addition to talking about a possible return of Tite to Corinthians, Milton Neves stressed that the board does not need to rush to renew with Vitor Pereira, nor is the crowd anxious for two reasons. The first is that if Portuguese chooses not to renew, Tite may be convinced to return to Parque São Jorge. The other reason is that the Corinthian commander has already identified with the fans, he has everyone’s affection and a title in the Copa do Brasil can make the professional immediately renew his bond with Alvinegro. That’s why the idea that the communicator tries to convey is that you have to enjoy the moment.

“Vitor Pereira can gain even more morale with the Corinthians if he wins the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo”, reinforced Milton Neves. For the presenter, the indecision about his renewal with Corinthians should not be treated as “such a big problem”, after all, an eventual farewell could mean the arrival of another idol.

“Many people say that the future of Brazil’s coach is in Europe, (…) But, frankly, with the strong relationship he has with the Parque São Jorge club, I’m sure that, if Duílio calls, he’ll go anyway. hour. Unofficially, the matter of Tite’s possible arrival at Alvinegro is still treated as a dream by the board”, said the journalist in his column in Uol Esporte.