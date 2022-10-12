“I’m full of slugs. See Lucas Lima”; Palmeiras fans condemn possible negotiation and go crazy on the web

This Tuesday (11), a poll came to light in the palm trees that took everyone by surprise. According to journalist Rafael Ribeiro, from the Lance! newspaper, a series of athletes were offered to Verdão, however, one name caught attention.

This is São Paulo midfielder Igor Gomes. According to Lance!, “at least two contacts were made by people who said they had connections with the staff of Igor Gomes questioning the verdão about possible interest.” As soon as the information was published, the Alviverde fans expressed themselves on social media.

And the statements about a possible arrival of Igor Gomes at the Academy were not at all friendly and did not even take into account a hypothetical recovery of the player’s football, if he were coached by the sharp cast of Palestra. Check out some reactions:

Igor Gomes has been much contested in the Morumbi team and the aforementioned speculation has not officially reached Palmeiras. According to the Torcedores portal, the staff says that the priority will be European football. In addition, it was mentioned that a possible exchange for the Greatest Champion in Brazil would be considered a betrayal to São Paulo, the team that designed the midfielder for football.