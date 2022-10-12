Images from the Mr. and Mrs. Smith show the duo of protagonists

New photos from the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith show for the first time the duo of protagonists played by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The series based on the film by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie airs on Prime Video.

The series was originally going to star Glover alongside Phoeve Waller-Bridge, both responsible for two of the most audacious series on television in recent years. With the star creating and starring in Atlanta, and the actress having created and starred in the beloved Fleabag.

Continues after advertising

Due to creative differences, Waller-Bridge distanced himself from the project early on. Shortly after, it was announced that Erskine would take on the role of Mrs. Smith alongside Donald Glover.

We can finally see images of how the new duo will appear in the series. The outfits of the two are quite contrasting, with Glover dressed entirely in white and Erskine in black. In the photos we can see the actors in their costumes during filming in New York.

Check out the images shared by Just Jared’s Instagram profile below:

What to expect from Mr. and Mrs Smith from Prime Video

While plot details have yet to be released, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is a 2005 film reboot series starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

The action-comedy followed the story of an ordinary couple who actually hide the fact that they are murderers from each other, until they are hired to kill each other.

It remains unclear whether the Prime Video series will follow the exact same premise, but the amount of impressive talent in the cast could increase audience anticipation. In addition to Glover and Erskine, the series will have names such as Brazilian Wagner Moura (Narcos), Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Ruptura), Paul Dano (Batman), Parker Posey (A Escada).

With the name of a hit movie, and brilliant cast members, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith has every chance of being even better than the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie movie.

The series is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.