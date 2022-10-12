In addition to Pangea, Earth had six other supercontinents; meet

The emergence of agglutinated nuclei of continents, such as Amasia, which begins to form from the grouping of America with Asia, or Pangea, the last of the terrestrial supercontinents recorded by Science, occurs at intervals of millions of years. In terrestrial history, these formations have already happened six other times, according to scientists, in an interval between 175 million and 3.63 billion years.

Before Pangea, the last known continental cluster, formed between 175 and 336 million years ago. Scientists point to records of the existence of another nine: Gondwana, Pannotia, Rodinia, Columbia (Nuna), Atlantica, Arctica, Kenorland, Ur and Vaalbara. Despite this, depending on their definition, some of them, such as Arctica, Atlantica and Gondwana, may not be called supercontinents by some scientists. But about the fact that they were all a kind of giant continental cluster, there is no disagreement.

The first and oldest of the six continents to exist before Pangea is the most theoretical. Vaalbara is suspected to have formed 3.6 billion years ago from the Kaapvaal and Pilbara cratons (stable blocks that form the center of a continent). These cratons can now be found in South Africa and Western Australia.

Vaalbara is the oldest of the supercontinents Image: Reproduction/TheDialogue

The supercontinent Ur, whose name means “original” in German, formed shortly after Vaalbara, from the same cratons approximately 3 billion years ago. Despite its supercontinental status, the landmass would have been smaller than modern Australia.

About 300 million years after Ur formed, the supercontinent Kenorland coalesced from the merger of Vaalbara and newly formed continental crust along the planet’s equator. At this time, oxygen-producing unicellular life began.

The next supercontinent only existed for a short time: Columbia, also called Nuna, formed about 1.8 billion years ago and broke apart 1.5 billion years ago. During this time, the first plants colonized the land in the form of red algae.

In the formation of Culumbia, the first plants colonized the land in the form of red algae. Image: Reproduction/TheDialogue

At the time of Rodinia, 1.1 billion years ago, Earth’s landmasses began to vaguely resemble our present-day continents. During Rodinia’s existence, the first multicellular organisms began to appear in oceans around the world.

About 100 million years after Rodinia split in two, the supercontinent Pannotia came together while most of the land was located at the Earth’s poles in the form of a glacier. Two oceans, the Panthalassa and the Pan-African, formed and later merged into one. Pannotia ended up splitting into four parts: Gondwana, Baltica, Siberia and Laurentia.

Cyclical event

Analyzing the periodicity of the emergence of supercontinents, it is possible to conclude that this movement of agglutination and separation of continents is something cyclical, which occurs from time to time on the planet. But how does this process work?

According to Alexander Evaso, professor of geomorphology and cartography at the university center of the FMU (United Metropolitan Colleges), the formation of supercontinents is independent of the rotating movement of the planet. In fact, the process is connected to the movement of the Earth’s mantle.

“Think, for example, how cream floats on milk. The earth’s crust also floats on a much more fluid part, between the solid core and the coast itself, and from there the movement of the continental plates breaks out. depends on the flow inside the earth, in this part of the mantle”, explains the professor, who holds a master’s degree in geography from USP (University of São Paulo).

“So what’s superheated by the core ends up going up close to the crust, while the less hot, less boiling masses, so to speak, go to the bottom because they’re heavier than the superheated material. This system creates a movement, called motion. convection. Like water in a heated pan”.

The movement of continents is linked to changes in the Earth’s mantle Image: Reproduction/Social Networks

The continental mass of the Americas is being shifted to the west, towards Asia, for example, because there is a process of formation of the Earth’s crust from the center of the Atlantic Ocean. There, there is a chain of volcanoes and tectonic faults that cause material within the mantle to push these plates westward, pushing the Americas further and further away from Africa and Europe.

On the other side of the continental mass of the Americas, there is a line that goes from Alaska, through California and the Pacific coast, where a subduction movement is found. That is, the Pacific plate submerges because it is less dense and thinner.

“So, in a “fight” between the tectonic plates, who “lose” is the thinner plate, in this case, the Pacific plate. It then dives under the plates of the Americas. and creation of new volcanic lands in the center of the Atlantic, which pushes the American continents towards Asia”, explains the professor.