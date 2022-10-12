In game, Barcelona draws with Inter and gets complicated in the Champions League – 10/12/2022

In play, Barcelona and Inter Milan drew 3-3 this afternoon (12), at Camp Nou, for the group stage of the Champions League. The goals were scored by Dembélé and Lewandowski (2), for Barça, and Barella, Lautaro Martínez and Goosens, for Inter.

The result complicated Barça’s life in European competition. Inter went to seven points and left Barça with four. As the first tiebreaker is direct confrontation, the Italians have the advantage for having won in Italy.

Both face Bayern Munich, leader of the group, and the modest Viktoria Plzen, who has lost every game so far. Barça receives the Germans, while Inter goes to Germany.

If Inter beat Viktoria Plzen, they reach ten points and could even lose to Bayern who would be ahead of Barça by the tiebreaker criteria even if Barcelona win the two remaining games.

Best: Lautaro Martínez

He scored a great goal to turn the game around for Inter when the result was still 1-1 and then gave a beautiful assist to leave Goosens in good shape to beat Ter Stegen.

The worst: Pique

Little used in the season, the Spanish defender had to act in the face of injuries in the sector and did not do well. At Barella’s goal, he even made a sign thinking he was alone in the play, but the Italian got in the back and tied the match. He missed other moves in both speed and body.

game chronology

Barcelona started the match on top, pushed by the atmosphere of the packed Camp Nou. Better on the field, he opened the scoring with a good move by Raphinha. The Brazilian received a reversal of the ball, played for the top and ran to the corner flag to avoid the exit. He advanced along the baseline, played for Sergi Roberto to pass, who crossed low for Dembélé to score for the goal in the 40th minute of the first half.

Inter, however, came back better from the break and reached the equalizer in the sixth minute. Defender Bastoni crossed the perfect ball for Barella to get behind Piqué – who thought he was alone in the play – and send it to the nets.

The Italian pressure continued, but Ter Stegen was managing to avoid the upset. Until, in the 18th minute, Busquets missed a pass in midfield, Dumfries called directly to Lautaro Martínez in the area. The Argentinian beat Eric Garcia and hit it hard, the ball touched both posts before entering the net and turning the game around.

Barcelona went to the muffler, but bumped into Inter’s solid defensive line. From cross to cross, the Catalans drew level with Lewandowski. The Pole tried with a header, the ball stayed in the defense and returned for the striker himself to hit and count on the deflection to beat Onana.

At 44, Inter made it 3-2 on a counterattack that Lautaro Martínez found Goosens free on the left to beat Ter Stegen. Barcelona equalized again in the 46th minute in a cross that Lewandowski headed into the net.

Raphinha replaced

The Brazilian was one of Barça’s best when coach Xavi decided to put Ansu Fati in place of Raphinha as soon as Inter turned the game around. The striker left the field visibly frustrated.