In unreleased video, George Clooney and Julia Roberts praise the cast of “A Ticket to Paradise”

Ticket to Paradise, Universal Pictures’ romantic comedy, now showing in all Brazilian cinemas, tells the story of an ex-couple reunited for an unusual reason: the sudden marriage of their daughter.

Starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the film narrates, from the parents’ perspective, the fear that their daughter’s relationship will not work out, as well as theirs.

In a never-before-seen video released on Universal Pictures’ official YouTube channel, George Clooney and Julia Roberts praise their co-stars Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Lucas Bravo and Billie Lourd. “It was so much fun working with Kaitlyn. She is a talented singer,” says Julia Roberts. “By the way, we offered to sing for her, and she begged us not to,” jokes Clooney.

Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”), Ingresso para Paraíso is a film about the sweet surprise of second chances and is now showing in all theaters in Brazil.

