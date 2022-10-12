Inter training: Mano starts work to define replacements for Mauricio and Pedro Henrique | International

After the break on Monday, Inter began the preparation for the confrontation with Botafogo on the unstable afternoon of this Tuesday. Coach Mano Menezes began to observe the pieces to define the replacements for Mauricio and Pedro Henrique.

The holders in the 4-2 rout over Goiás participated in the first part of the movement. Afterwards, they observed the exercise of the companions. Keiller, Fabricio Bustos and Rodrigo Moledo, in addition to Mauricio and Pedro Henrique were not on the field.

The midfielder had a strain on the medial collateral ligament in his right knee and will be out of action for two weeks. The striker, in turn, will be suspended for the third yellow card.

Liziero and Wanderson emerge as the favorites to start in Rio de Janeiro, respectively. The work had the group divided into two teams, with Taison as a wildcard.

Mercado and Gabriel follow outside. The Argentine is recovering from a muscle injury in his right calf, while the midfielder, who tore the ligaments in his right knee, underwent surgery on Tuesday morning.

The confrontation with Botafogo will be played on Sunday, at 6 pm, at Nilton Santos. Colorado occupies second place with 57 points, 10 behind Palmeiras. The Cariocas are in ninth, with 43. Inter return to work this Wednesday morning, at the CT of Parque Gigante.

Mauricio suffers a strain on his right knee and misses Inter for two weeks

