iPhone: 5 Siri commands that will make your life easier | apps

Siri, a virtual assistant for iPhone (iOS) mobile phones, brings together a series of useful commands that can facilitate some everyday actions and speed up your life. With it, users can send messages to contacts saved in the device’s phonebook, put on music and even make restaurant reservations – all using just their voice, without having to touch their cell phone. With that in mind, the TechTudo gathered five quick commands that can be easily activated in Siri. Check the following lines and learn how to activate them.

1. Put a song to play

If you have an account on a streaming platform, an interesting possibility is to use Siri to play music and podcasts on iPhone (iOS). To do this, trigger the assistant by saying “Hey Siri” and then say “Touch [nome da música ou artista]” or “Tap [título do podcast]”. It is important to remember, however, that the assistant must already be activated for this command to work.

The service’s differential is that Siri continues to play similar tracks after the first song ends – unlike what happens with Amazon’s Alexa, for example. That way, it’s not necessary to activate the assistant every time a song ends, as it plays a playlist based on the first song automatically. Also, if you don’t like the track currently being played, you can use the “Skip this song” command to play the next track.

2. Convert measurements

Siri can also be used to make small calculations simply and quickly. You can ask the assistant “How much is a dollar worth?” for example, and it will return the question with information about the exchange rate for the day. The same goes for converting measurements – so if you want to convert an amount and/or a measurement, just ask the assistant.

You can use Siri to convert miles to kilometers, pounds to kilograms, joules to calories, and speed values ​​that are in km/h to m/s, for example.

iPhone Assistant (iOS) can also be used to send messages to contacts saved in the phone’s phonebook. Using this command is quite simple: first, activate the assistant by saying “Hey Siri” and then say “Send a message to [nome do contato]”. Siri will ask for the content of the message, and you must dictate what will be sent – you can say something like “Hi, how are you?”.

Siri is compatible with Messages, the system’s native app, and with WhatsApp and Telegram. To message a contact using another platform, simply say “Send a message to [nome do contato] fur [nome do aplicativo]”.

4. Make restaurant reservations

Another useful command to use with the iPhone assistant lets you check out nearby restaurants that accept reservations. To check them, activate Siri and ask, “Which restaurants near me accept reservations?”. You can check the available options and, if you are interested in any, you can ask the assistant to make a call to complete the reservation.

5. Find parking spaces

In addition to making reservations at nearby restaurants, Siri can also be used to search for parking lots near you. This action is especially useful when traveling to new places, as it allows you to conveniently check your waypoints.

To check parking spaces, activate Siri and request: “Show me the parking lots near me”. The assistant will return options closest to your current location, and can show directions to get there.

