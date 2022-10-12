iPhone maker reveals electric SUV with 700 km of autonomy – 10/11/2022

Surely you don’t know Foxconn. But you, of course, live with your most famous product: the iPhone. The company is now looking for a new lease of life and will expand into the automotive market. The Model B is a concept from the merger between the iPhone maker and Chinese automaker Yulon Motor. The Joint Venture spawned Foxtron.

The brand, based in Taiwan, bets on a compact model. The size is similar to the Volkswagen ID.3. The details, however, will only be revealed on October 18. According to Foxtron, the Model B uses the MiH company’s modular electric vehicle platform.

The architecture is the same as the Model C and E. With that, the SUV should have a range of around 700 km. The car’s design has elongated headlights that lead from one end to the other and the Foxtron brand name is prominently featured on the SUV’s front grille.

An important, safety-oriented feature is that the taillights display an image to communicate with pedestrians.

Production of the Model B is expected to begin in early 2023 in China. The iPhone maker has not yet revealed which markets the SUV will reach. Have you ever thought about Brazil? It is worth remembering that in 2021, the company acquired the Lordstown, Ohio, United States assembly plant from the electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors.

The iPhone “automaker” model arrived with a very provocative slogan: “It’s a beauty. It’s a beast.” Although the car seems to be well underway, the brand still defines it as a concept.