Is Brazil facing ‘stagflation’? Understand the term, the global scenario and the impacts on your daily life | Economy

In September, the World Bank issued a new warning about the stagflation . According to the institution’s chief economist, Indermit Gill, there is real concern about low growth and high inflation in the global economy.

“Six months ago we were very concerned about a slow recovery and very high commodity prices. And now I think we are much more concerned about widespread stagflation,” he said at a press conference in Washington on Sept. 15.

Gill also stated that the setting “brings back really bad memories of the mid-1970s and the lost decades.”

But what is ‘stagflation’? What is your relationship with the 1970s and what are the impacts on your daily life?

What does ‘stagflation’ mean?

In practical terms, the term is a combination of the words “stagnation” and “inflation”. It translates, therefore, a context in which a country’s economy is at a standstill, with high unemployment and lower production, at the same time that the prices of products and services are higher – or rising.

“It’s a perfect storm. A horrible environment in which you have, at the same time, high inflation and a stagnant economy”, summarizes the finance professor at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) Fábio Gallo.

The term stagflation was used for the first time in the mid-1960s. But it was in the following decade that it became popular in the economic world. It was, even so, a totally new concept – inflation had, until then, a positive relationship with employment data and economic activity.

The logic was as follows: the more people working, the greater consumption and money in circulation. Consequently, greater production in companies. That would make the wheel spin, and the higher the demand, the higher the prices.

This is the relationship between inflation and employment, addressed in the so-called Phillips Curve, a theory by New Zealand economist William Phillips. According to the thesis, if inflation is high, it is because employment rates are also high and the economy is doing well.

But it was mainly in the 1970s, cited by the chief economist of the World Bank, that this theory came to be strongly questioned.

“In 1973, there is the first oil shock, which makes fuel prices soar. This forces developed economies to adopt much higher interest rates to curb this inflation”, explains André Galhardo, chief economist at Análise Econômica Consultoria.

“So you have high inflation, caused by the increase in fuel prices, which ends up contaminating other areas. The increase in interest rates, however, does not solve the oil problem, which keeps prices up there” , continues Galhardo.

The economist highlights another negative effect within this cycle: high interest rates lower the level of economic activity – the higher the rate, the more expensive the credit and the lower the incentive for the economy. There was, therefore, a picture of high inflation and low economic activity.

This got worse throughout the 1970s, especially with the second oil shock in 1979.

Is it possible to ‘measure’ stagflation?

There is no specific calculation for the term. But two main indicators are used to analyze the scenario: the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which measures the country’s economic activity, and the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the official inflation, in the case of Brazil.

“Usually, we start talking about stagflation when the economy gives clear and unambiguous signals that it is slowing down. You look at the Brazilian GDP, for example. If it starts to fall and you have a chronic inflation process – rising in a chronic way, or stopped, but at a very high level – then stagflation is characterized”, says Galhardo.

Does Brazil face a scenario of stagflation?

For Professor Fábio Gallo, technically, no. He explains that inflation was felt mainly from 2015, at the same time that the country accumulated negative results in GDP. Now, despite recent drops in the indicator, the balance should be positive this year.

“We are growing considerably, and in an environment that allows the fight against inflation. Let’s go to the third month with falling prices. So we are not in a stagflation environment,” she says.

Gallo points out, however, fears about the coming year, citing an alert from the UN Conference on Trade and Development. According to the organization’s projection released earlier this month, the Brazilian economy should slow down as early as 2022, and the country’s GDP should grow by “only 0.6% in 2023”.

André Galhardo follows the same line. According to the economist, it would not be correct to say that, at the moment, Brazil is experiencing stagflation.

“The Brazilian economy is not in a situation of stagflation precisely because the GDP has been behaving positively – responding to specific stimuli from the government, especially in 2022. And inflation, although high, is currently on a downward trend”, analyze.

Galhardo also warns of a possible stagflation process in 2023, reflecting the high level of the Selic, the basic interest rate in Brazil, currently at 13.75% per year.

“We may have a slower pace of economic activity. And the possibility of a return of inflation due to the worsening of the war in Ukraine and new imbalances in the production chain, such as the drought in Europe, is not completely ruled out,” she says. “Then, yes, we would have a picture of stagflation.”

What are the impacts on your daily life?

Low economic activity, drop in production and inflation up there. In addition to the slowdown in the job market, caused by economic stagnation, the impacts of high prices are felt directly in the worker’s pocket.

“Particularly, it affects the basic food basket. The more fragile population feels the price increase much more strongly”, says Professor Fábio Gallo.

“So we feel [a estagflação] absolutely. What’s more, when you’re in a stagflation environment, in addition to being in an inflationary environment, you run the risk of losing your job and not having a chance to get another one because you’re in a recession,” he continues.

The United States and a large part of the European Union are currently in a situation of stagflation, according to economist André Galhardo. “Most of the countries that make up the euro zone still have a positive GDP, but they are getting smaller and smaller,” he says.

A survey carried out by Análise Econômica Consultoria shows the relationship between GDP and inflation in the G7 countries, the club of the richest countries in the world.

In the graph above, it is possible to observe: the more distant the GDP line in relation to inflation, the broader the stagflation scenario. The biggest differences are seen in the US, Germany and the UK. The smallest in Japan.

Galhardo cites the US as the most symbolic case. The country’s GDP registered two consecutive drops this year – 1.6% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the second –, according to him, configuring a technical recession.

“Even if there are positive numbers until the end of the year, the expectation is that the economy will continue on a path of deterioration, because the interest rate tends to rise. And this is the main element that tends to slow down the US economy”, he says. Meanwhile, the country’s inflation remains high, above 8%.

In Europe, several countries face a similar situation. Inflation in Germany, for example, is the highest in the series since the country joined the euro zone.