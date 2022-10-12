Is Discovery of Witches on Netflix in 2022? (where to watch)

When it comes to excellent witch shows, there’s no denying that the excellent series The Discovery of the Witches it’s a fascinating case that fans will enjoy from start to finish. But can people watch it on Netflix?

readers of all the souls The trilogy written by renowned author Deborah Harkness was certainly excited to learn that the book series was being adapted into a live-action series. It debuted in 2018 and quickly became a hit achieving impressive Rotten Tomatoes scores in the process. The series also earned a coveted spot on the long list of Best New Drama at the National Television Awards.

The fantasy series follows Diana Bishop, played by Teresa Palmer, a historian and witch, but she is not a fan of her magical side. The ambitious but reluctant spell caster is looking to unravel the mysteries of the Ashmole 782 manuscript.

To do that, she’ll have to work with a vampire the witches found unreliable. Matthew Goode also stars as bloodthirsty biochemistry professor Matthew Clairmont, who teams up with Mrs. Bishop to uncover the clues within the mystical book and protect it from the beings that make up the creature world.

There is no shortage of reasons to check out the three seasons and 25 The Discovery of the Witches. The only question left to answer is whether or not it’s available for subscribers to enjoy.

Is Discovery of Witches available on Netflix?

It would be an ideal experience for fantasy fans to watch the series on streamer. But there’s no spell to cast to make it happen because The Discovery of the Witches is not available on Netflix.

Subscribers were lucky because the streaming powerhouse has a wide range of options, especially when it comes to fantastic fantasy titles. Some of the examples ready to watch now include shadow and bone, the sandman, the magiciansand Destiny: The Winx Saga.

Where you can stream A Discovery of Witches

each season of The Discovery of the Witches can be found on the AMC+ and Shudder streaming services. Additionally, the series is available for purchase on VOD platforms such as Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

You can check out the trailer below: