Is IPTV a crime and will it end? Understand and ask questions about this product

You certainly know about IPTV. You must have heard that it is a crime or that it will end up in Brazil. First of all, know that there are some formats that are illegal, but it is not a hunted format in the country. That is, you can have, as long as you follow the rules of Anatel, National Telecommunications Agency.

IPTV stands for Internet Protocol Television, or Television over the Internet Protocol. And the broad definition is: delivery of television content using IP networks. Anatel wants to create control rules for the best use, but by no means wants the format to end.

This service is very reminiscent of pay-TV. However, pay TV is paid periodically and access to closed channels takes place through an antenna signal.

IPTV is free, just buy a device. And with it installed on the TV, it is possible to watch several free channels through an internet connection.

And is the use of IPTV considered a crime?

In no way. According to the regulatory agency, this is a technology that can be used to provide the various telecommunications services regulated by Anatel.

Furthermore, the technology can also be used to provide Value Added Service – SVA, under the terms of applicable legislation. In other words, in general, there are no reasons for the extinction of this product.

If this internet TV is not illegal, why is there this mistrust?

This technology is indeed legal and permitted. However, there is an offer of an IPTV device with access to paid channels as if they were free. That is indeed a crime.

You may have already seen this offer: several paid channels but for free through a single device. With a single purchase, access is unlimited to closed channels. This mode is not allowed. Legal IPTV is for watching free channels.

How to know if the device is released or not?

To find out if the device you have or want to buy is regularized with Anatel and doesn’t even offer any illegal service, just click here on the agency’s website and search for equipment that is certified approved by it.