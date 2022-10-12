Is new blood type DISCOVERED? Mystery is revealed and could change the history of medicine

A, B, O, AB: Until now, humanity seemed to be divided into four blood groups, supplemented by RH (positive or negative). According to science, things can change, with new fundamental discoveries recently made by science. This could explain why some blood transfusions, on rare occasions, can have disastrous consequences.

The scientific breakthrough described here stems from research that followed a British baby’s brain hemorrhage, which claimed his life. Born by early cesarean section after detecting a serious blood problem, the baby was transfused several times as soon as it was born. Could the composition of his or his mother’s blood explain the hemorrhage? Anyway, that’s what the doctors tried to find out.

Towards a new classification of blood groups

Part of the answer lay in the mother: tests showed her blood contained some very unusual antibodies. Furthermore, more extensive testing later determined that the patient’s blood was of an extremely rare type, which would make her baby’s blood incompatible with hers.

Faced with this incompatibility, her immune system would have produced the antibodies in question to fight her own baby’s blood. By the time the antibodies in question reached the placenta, it was already too late. Why was this woman’s blood and that of other patients with similar experiences different?

Under current classifications, scientists have been hard-pressed to respond. Hence the need to create a new way of listing blood groups: the “Er” system. Contrary to what we generally know about blood, the ABO classification is far from the only system established and proposed by the scientific community.

This is why “Er” is considered the forty-fourth blood classification system. Over the past decade a new system has been approved on average each year, like the one launched in 2020, including a new blood group called MAM Negative, officially carried by eleven people around the world.

The idea is to avoid certain incompatibilities that seemed inexplicable

The “Er” system is more specifically related to Piezo1, a specific protein found on the surface of red blood cells, as detailed in the journal Blood. In this classification, there are a total of five antigens, that is, five possible variations of Piezo1 that can lead to blood incompatibility.

Apparently, two of these antigens had never been described before – one of them was found in the blood of the British mother who lost her baby. The “Er” has not yet been officially validated, but it is only a matter of time: it will take place at the next meeting of the International Society for Blood Transfusion, a scientific society founded in 1935.

However, this shouldn’t change anything for the vast majority of us: the ABO system should continue to be used in the medical sector. On the other hand, people who carry a certain blood, recognizable thanks to the “Er” system, can detect and treat each other properly, in order to avoid any incompatibility.

