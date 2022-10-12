Israel and Lebanon reach historic maritime border agreement

For years, countries have been fighting over 860 km² of the Mediterranean Sea, which covers the Karish and Qana gas fields.

Israel and Lebanon reached a historic agreement over a long-standing dispute over gas-rich waters in Mediterranean Sea, confirmed Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. The deal seeks to end a long-running dispute over about 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea, which covers the Karish and Qana gas fields, so that Israel will exploit the former and Lebanon the latter. It establishes a border between Lebanese and Israeli waters for the first time and also a mechanism for both countries to obtain royalties from an offshore gas field that crosses the border. The agreement does not affect the shared land border. “This is a historic achievement, which will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into the Israeli economy and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said in a statement. In the official note, the prime minister explained that the proposal drafted by the United States complies with “all the economic and security principles established by Israel”. The Israeli Prime Minister said he had convened a meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet tomorrow, which will be followed by an extraordinary meeting between all the ministers of the government he leads, so that the draft agreement can be evaluated. For the proposals to be accepted, there was an intense dialogue over the weekend between the two delegations, mediated by Hochstein, to reach a draft acceptable to both sides. Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun considered the text presented today as “satisfactory”, as it “reserves Lebanon’s rights to its natural wealth”, at a time when the country is suffering one of its worst economic crises and lacks energy sources. .

*With information from EFE and Reuters