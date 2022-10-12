Israeli will tie his hair and lose medal at the Judo World Cup | judo

Raz Hershko, from Israel, leader of the women’s heavyweight world ranking, was left without a medal at the 2022 Worlds for a curious fact. In the competition that takes place in Uzbekistan, this Wednesday, the Israeli tied up her hair in the fight that was worth the bronze medal against the French Julia Tolufua and took the third shido. The fight, until then, was tied with two punishments for each side, after tying the hair and taking the third, the dispute was over.