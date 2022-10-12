Israeli will tie his hair and lose medal at the Judo World Cup | judo

Raz Hershko, from Israel, leader of the women’s heavyweight world ranking, was left without a medal at the 2022 Worlds for a curious fact. In the competition that takes place in Uzbekistan, this Wednesday, the Israeli tied up her hair in the fight that was worth the bronze medal against the French Julia Tolufua and took the third shido. The fight, until then, was tied with two punishments for each side, after tying the hair and taking the third, the dispute was over.
Israeli loses Judo World Cup medal for tying his hair
Raz Hershko and Julia Tolufua took the fight to a golden score, as it was tied in the regulation minutes. As the two had two shido, they sought the dojo and avoided any further punishment. The Israeli woman went to tie her hair for the second time and was warned by the judge. After that, they walked to the center and the referees ended the fight by announcing the punishment.
Raz Hershko in the bronze race — Photo: IJF
With the setback of Raz Hershko and Brazilian Bia Souza, France got two medals in the women’s heavyweight category. Romaine Dicko with first place on the podium and Julia Tolofua with third.