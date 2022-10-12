It took a while, but YouTube will finally offer unique usernames – Tecnoblog

Admin 3 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 6 Views

It might be surprising, but did you know that YouTube has gone over 17 years without offering unique usernames on its platform? Yes, but in order to bring a more exclusive experience, the service announced the introduction of “handles”, a nomenclature for each channel. It will work like a Twitter or TikTok sign, for example, helping people find content producers more easily.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Cheap smartphone comes with up to 13GB of RAM and 6,000mAh battery – Tudo em Tecnologia

Tecno, Infinix’s partner company, has just made official a new mid-range smartphone, the Tecno POVA …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved