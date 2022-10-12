It took a while, but YouTube will finally offer unique usernames – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

It might be surprising, but did you know that YouTube has gone over 17 years without offering unique usernames on its platform? Yes, but in order to bring a more exclusive experience, the service announced the introduction of “handles”, a nomenclature for each channel. It will work like a Twitter or TikTok sign, for example, helping people find content producers more easily.

This (not so) new form of identification will join the channel names to help distinguish between each user. Since it is possible to put almost any word (even if someone else has already done it) as the title of your personal space.

As a result, an individual may have the same channel name as a third party, but will have a unique handle. This can prevent confusion from occurring, as you will be able to search YouTube from this at sign.

In addition, situations such as collaborations and calls may be carried out in the same way as we do on Facebook or other social networks. Just add the good old @ to tag another platform user.

The new feature will start rolling out in November 2022. According to the company, “if a channel already has a custom URL, it will automatically become your default ‘handle’, or you’ll be allowed to choose to change the nomenclature once the notification arrives. ”.

The most curious thing is that it took 17 years for YouTube to make this option available. Well, “better late than never” is the right expression right now.

YouTube is also in the fight for seconds of attention

Nobody hides that the short video format popularized by TikTok is a fad that is still far from passing. Embracing the idea that consumers move quickly through content thanks to the dynamism offered by the internet, many brands want some of those seconds.

With the introduction of “handles”, YouTube takes another step to draw attention to this type of production on its network. That’s because, this identification will appear on the channel page, but also on each Shorts. According to the company, the reason is for “a more instantaneous and consistent recognition”.

Of course, the dispute isn’t just with TikTok, as Instagram’s Reels have been drawing attention for quite some time. Currently, the dispute ends up being for second place, as defeating the popularity of the Chinese app still seems something far away.

