It’s been chosen: the new Barbarella in the cinema will be Sydney Sweeney, actress of “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”

After years of dragging its way through Hollywood, it seems that a new version of “Barbarella” will finally move to movie theaters.

The American press confirmed that actress Sydney Sweeney was chosen to be the protagonist of the new project, which is still in a very preliminary stage of preparation: it has no director, producer or screenwriter, much less a premiere date.

The famous BD “Barbarella”, created in 1962 by Jean-Claude Forest, already had a famous film version in 1968, directed by Roger Vadim and starring Jane Fonda.

The story revolved around a beautiful astronaut who was navigating the galaxy sent by the president of Earth. But in a future where there are no wars and sex is a highly evolved practice, something is jeopardizing the peace of the galaxy: a weapon built by a criminal named Duran Duran.

While not a box office success, the 1968 film generated a cult following, and despite winning two Oscars in the 1970s, it remains one of the most iconic titles in Jane Fonda’s career.

Sydney Sweeney implicitly confirmed her involvement with a social media share of the original film’s artwork and the message “the time has come to save the universe”.

The 25-year-old American actress was revealed by the HBO series “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus”, both of which earned her Emmy nominations.

The works caught the attention of Hollywood, especially Sony Pictures, which chose her to play opposite Dakota Johnson in the adaptation of the Marvel comic “Madame Web”, which will hit theaters in February 2024, and another film. , an adaptation of the book “The Registration” by Madison Lawson.