Japanese woman loses BRL 160,000 to fake astronaut who needed to “return to Earth”

posted on 10/11/2022 1:22 PM



(credit: NASA/Disclosure)

A Russian man tricked a 65-year-old Japanese woman into saying he was an astronaut and needed money to return to Earth. Before suspecting fraud, the lady paid about 4.4 million yen (R$ 160 thousand reais) to the criminal.

According to information from G1, the elderly woman met the criminal on social media. In the fake profile of the scammer, there were several photos of space. During the conversations, the man claimed to work on the International Space Station.

The criminal even said that he was in love with the victim and even proposed marriage. So that the two could formalize the marriage, the “astronaut” said that he needed to return to Earth.

The requests for money began and the elderly woman started paying the required amounts, losing about 4.4 million yen, paid in five installments from August 19 to September 5.

The victim only suspected the scam when the requests continued. She contacted the police, who are investigating the case.

Coverage of Correio Braziliense

