João Mário cornet Neymar after PSG x Benfica: “He plays a lot, but it’s boring as hell” | Champions League

João Mario guaranteed the 1-1 draw for Benfica with PSG this Tuesday in the Champions League and did not fail to give Neymar a light bugle. But in a good mood. After the match, the Portuguese attacking midfielder was asked what it’s like to face the Brazilian. And he was sincere in the answer, in an interview with the channel TNT Sports.

“He plays a lot, but he’s boring as hell,” said João Mário.

Neymar provoked and was provoked during the game against Benfica. He even made signs to the Portuguese fans present at the Parque dos Príncipes. And he complained a few times of the various faults he had suffered. There were six during the game. For João Mário, the Brazilian looks for the clash frequently.

– Obviously, he is one of the best players in the world, very talented, but I think he has this need to sting (editor’s note: provoke, in Brazilian Portuguese) with the players on the field. It’s perfectly normal. Above all, it is a pleasure for us to play against him. Really, he is someone different and we can see in these two games – said João.

João scored his sixth goal of the season, the second in the Champions League, and helped Benfica take a big step towards the round of 16 of the tournament. The Encarnados are in second place in Group H, with the same eight points as PSG, but behind in the tie-breaking criteria. Juventus and Maccabi Haifa have three points. On the 25th, the Eagles receive the Italian team in Lisbon.

1 of 2 Neymar discusses with Gilberto in PSG x Benfica — Photo: David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images Neymar discusses with Gilberto in PSG x Benfica — Photo: David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images