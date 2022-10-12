Johnny Depp Shaved His Beard And Looks Unrecognizable

An image of Johnny Depp at a fan meeting this weekend showed the actor completely clean-shaven, and some people think he looked unrecognizable. On Saturday, October 8, the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean was caught wearing reflective sunglasses and a matching baker’s hat, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans outside the Capitol Theater in Port Chester, New York, before his concert with his musician friend Jeff Beck. Depp accompanied Beck on several UK tour dates following the end of his much-publicized libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. And now the rock duo is embarking on their US tour, according to reports. Page Six. Once the photo of Depp without a beard hit the internet, people were quick to share their surprise. One person on Twitter wrote: “That clean-shaven picture of Johnny Depp freaked me out, I must admit.” “I love Johnny in everything he does BUT he doesn’t look like Johnny Depp with a clean shaven face,” added another. A third who apparently doesn’t believe the photo is of the actor wrote: “Are these photos really of Johnny Depp? This is just my perception, but shaving doesn’t look like it…” Depp has been pretty far out of the public eye, save for his interesting appearance at the MTV VMAs as Moonman. In the virtual participation in that award, he also had no facial hair. Additionally, Depp is currently dating, and reportedly not in an exclusive relationship, with Joelle Rich, one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his defamation lawsuit against him. Sun in 2018. Despite the fact that people thought an affair had started between Depp and fellow attorney Camille Vasquez during the most recent libel trial, Rich was also present, discreetly supporting Depp in court. As for the actress Aquamanit is said that he was on vacation in Spain. Heard’s lawsuit ended with the court ordering her to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for claims made in her opinion piece for the Washington Post in 2018. Heard has since asked the judge to overturn the jury’s verdict, saying the verdict was not supported by evidence.

