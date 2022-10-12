Josh Hutcherson turns 30: See 10 productions with the star

Photo 1 of 10 – The Hunger Games (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 2 of 10 – Bridge to Terabithia (Photo: Publicity) Photo 3 of 10 – Journey to the Center of the Earth – The Movie (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 4 of 10 – Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 5 of 10 – Zathura: A Space Adventure (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 6 of 10 – My Mothers and My Father (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 7 of 10 – The Fire Dog (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 8 of 10 – Violent Dawn (Photo: Publicity) Photo 9 of 10 – Vacation in the Trailer (Photo: Disclosure) Photo 10 of 10 – ABC of Love (Photo: Disclosure)

This Wednesday (12) actor Josh Hutcherson is turning 30 years old, and displays a beautiful career in the entertainment world. The artist is famous for his charisma, having already played several successful characters who have won the hearts of millions of people.

The Hollywood heartthrob is quite discreet with his personal life, and has worked hard to gain visibility in front of the cameras. Josh is always involved in some super production and has made it clear to everyone that he is not afraid to face new challenges. The actor is an influential name in the film industry.

Knowing this, and to celebrate Josh Hutcherson’s birthday, we decided to separate a list of 10 productions in which the actor was in the cast. Check out the image gallery above and see the separate indications especially for you.

