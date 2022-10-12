Killer sentenced to death sues US state after failed attempt to execute him

A man sentenced to death in Alabama, United States, has filed a federal lawsuit against the state after the lethal injection given to him failed on the day of his execution. Alan Eugene Miller, convicted of murdering three people, claimed that prison officials poked him with needles, and that the experience caused “physical and mental distress”.

The murderer’s failed execution came after doctors failed to find the vein in the inmate’s arms to give the lethal injection in 18 attempts. Alan’s lawyers claim that the prison team tried to apply the foot, but also without success.

“Mr. Miller could feel the veins being pushed inside his body by needles. Nausea, disoriented, confused and afraid he was about to be killed, with blood leaking from some of his wounds,” reports the prisoner’s defense on the matter. his experience on ‘death row’

Now, Miller’s team of lawyers is seeking a ban on any method of execution other than the one preferred by the convict, who chose nitrogen hypoxia, in which the inmate puts on a mask, and upon inhaling the nitrogen, he dies. caused by lack of oxygen in the body.





The method of execution was approved in Alabama and two more US states in 2018, but has not yet been tested. Authorities are already looking for a new date to serve Miller’s sentence.

The delay for the execution to be carried out occurs precisely because of the submission of the defense of the accused, who asks for this specific way to be killed, excluding him from lethal injection.

In prison since 1999, for more than two decades, Alan Eugen faces the death penalty for shooting three people to death in the same year. The victims were two co-workers and a person who had worked with the killer years before.



