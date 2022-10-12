Kim Announces North Korea Fired Two More Missiles in Test to Give Clear Warning to ‘Enemies’ | World

In a new test, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un led the firing of two strategic long-range missiles on Wednesday (12), state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday morning at local time.
Emphasizing that the test was another clear warning to his “enemies”, leader Kim said the country “must continue to expand the operational sphere of the strategic nuclear armed forces to resolutely prevent any crucial military crisis and war crisis at any time”. according to the KCNA.
KCNA also said the two North Korean missiles tested on Wednesday flew for 10,234 seconds to “clearly hit the target 2,000 km (1,240 miles) away”.
The launch of the two cruise missiles was “intended to further increase the efficiency and combat power (of the missiles) … for the operation of tactical nuclear weapons and to reconfirm the reliability and technical safety of the overall operational application system” , he added.
Images of a missile launch in North Korea are broadcast in Seoul, South Korea on September 28, 2022 — Photo: Jung Yeon-je / AFP
On Monday, KCNA had already reported that the recent North Korean missile launches were all “tactical nuclear” exercises personally assisted by Kim Jong Un.
At a party congress in January 2021, Kim outlined a five-year military plan in which he outlined the development of smaller, lighter nuclear weapons for “more tactical uses”.
South Korea, Japan and the United States have stepped up joint naval exercises in recent weeks, angering the North, which sees the exercises as an invasion rehearsal and uses them to justify its missile launches.
The country revised its nuclear laws in September, contemplating a wide range of scenarios in which it could use its nukeswith Kim declaring North Korea an “irreversible” nuclear power, closing off the possibility of a dialogue on its denuclearization.
According to KCNA, the increase in recent tests was a response to maneuvers by the three countries.
Last week, Pyongyang fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Japan as officials and analysts say it has completed preparations for a new nuclear test.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in an undated photo released on Saturday by KCNA news agency (Photo: KCNA via Reuters)
North Korea’s claim that its missile launches are a “response” to US and South Korean exercises is part of “a well-known spiral dynamic” on the Korean peninsula, analyst Ankit Panda said.
“I am concerned that this is the beginning of a dangerous dynamic on the Korean peninsula, where we have two states in fierce rivalry and each face strong incentives to fire first in a serious crisis,” he warned.
North Korea has also released several photos of recent missile launches, tests and exercises, in which Kim is seen overseeing everything, giving orders and posing with soldiers.
Analysts also cited the fact that Pyongyang does not present the latest launches as tests of the missiles themselves, but of the launch units.
“This suggests that these (launch) systems are deployed,” Jeffrey Lewis of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies wrote on Twitter.
Prior to the North Korean exercises, the United States redeployed its nuclear aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan to waters east of South Korea. Pyongyang criticized the carrier’s presence, saying on Monday that the United States “openly poses a military threat”, according to KCNA.