Launch discount: Xiaomi 12T Pro with 50% off on AliExpress

Xiaomi’s newest release, the Xiaomi 12T Pro, it didn’t even hit the stores and it already has a huge discount on AliExpress. They are 50% off, which made the smartphone go from R$8,189 to R$4,094. And the amount can still be paid in installments.

The model has a 6.67 inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,712 x 1,220 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. In addition, it comes with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which makes it the first Chinese phone launched globally with Qualcomm’s high-end platform.

Another focus is the photographic part. It comes equipped with a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens, while the front camera is 20MP.

The Xiaomi 12T Pro has 8GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, 5,000mAh battery and support for fast charging up to 120W.

As this is a promotional action, prices can be changed at any time due to the variation in the dollar exchange rate, as well as the number of units reserved for this offer.

The product is sent for free to Brazil, however, it is possible that it will be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

