Leaked details of Xbox exclusives, including The Elder Scrolls VI

The CMA, competition regulator in the United Kingdom, spoke about the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft and gave interesting details of the operation. At the moment, the CMA did not offer its final decision. about the purchase, but published its previous decision, leaving a deadline until March 2023 to issue the final decision on the matter.

However, he did give some very juicy details of the Sony and Microsoft situation; in particular, with regard to the latter, of the exclusives yet to come, leaking some details we didn’t know about.

According to the CMA decision that is already published on the official website, the agency highlighted the pattern that Microsoft follows of buying studios to make its later games exclusive. Something along the lines of the official statements of Phil Spencer and other Xbox managers. Specifically, the CMA highlights the following moves:

ZeniMax Media : Microsoft decided that its most important franchises would be exclusive to Xbox once the company was acquired. Highlighting some like Starfield and, according to official statements from Microsoft itself, The Elder Scrolls VI .

: Microsoft decided that its most important franchises would be exclusive to Xbox once the company was acquired. Highlighting some like Starfield and, according to official statements from Microsoft itself, The Elder Scrolls VI . obsidian : The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed will be exclusive to Xbox consoles after purchase.

: The Outer Worlds 2 and Avowed will be exclusive to Xbox consoles after purchase. inXile : is developing an Xbox exclusive.

: is developing an Xbox exclusive. Ninja Theory : This developer, bought by Microsoft in 2018, released Bleeding Edge as an exclusive in 2020 and the future Hellblade 2 is scheduled to be released as an Xbox exclusive as well.

: This developer, bought by Microsoft in 2018, released Bleeding Edge as an exclusive in 2020 and the future Hellblade 2 is scheduled to be released as an Xbox exclusive as well. Compulsion Games: Midnight, the new title in development, will be exclusive to Xbox.

