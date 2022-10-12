Leave request and Lewandowski: Newspapers reveal new chapters of Neymar and Mbappé at PSG

The crisis in Paris Saint-Germain gets a new chapter every day. The newspapers ‘L’Equipe’ and ‘Le Parisien’ detailed this Wednesday the backstage of the project offered by the club to Mbappé for the renewal, which included the hiring of Lewandowski and the negotiation for the departure of Neymar – which did not happen.

One of the promises of the project that the club proposed to Mbappé was to hire a striker to play alongside him. According to the publication, the name considered was Lewandowski. Thus, Neymar would be traded to not have to share the position with the French star.

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly asked for Neymar to be negotiated. Luis Campos, the club’s new sporting director, would not have been against the departure of shirt 10. The Brazilian was even offered to Manchester City, who refused the purchase. According to Le Parisien, the ace would be convinced that Mbappé asked for his transfer.

The coexistence between the stars became complicated and the two parted ways. They did not seek conflict either on or off the field, but the cold relationship between Mbappé and Neymar affected the atmosphere inside the club’s dressing room.

‘L’Équipe’ revealed a new tension at Paris Saint-Germain. Mbappé would be dissatisfied with coach Christophe Galtier for the scheme with three defenders. The star wanted the 4-4-2, with a striker at his side, who would be Lewandowski.

The newspaper also says that Paris Saint-Germain intended to raise at least 150 million euros from the sale of players. Names like Bernardo Silva, Skriniar and Fofana were on the club’s list of signings, but none of them were completed.

Luis Campos would have friction with the president of the club, who sought another name for the position, but was forced to accept the arrival of the Portuguese by imposition of the Qatari government. In addition to the relationship with Al-Khelaifi, the sporting director is also dissatisfied with the failed negotiations.

The newspapers say that Luis Campos would leave Paris Saint-Germain in the event of a departure from Mbappé. Thus, coach Christophe Galtier would also leave the team, as he is the director’s trusted name.