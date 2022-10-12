Lewandowski saves twice, Barcelona seeks draw with Inter and avoids early elimination in Champions League

In a dramatic game, Barcelona and Inter Milan drew 3-3 at Camp Nou for the 4th round of the Champions League

A dramatic game at Camp Nou. It’s the barcelona must thank Lewandowski. Twice in the end, the Pole tied the barça before the Inter Milan and avoided early elimination in Champions League. The match ended in a 3-3 draw.

In the last round, the Italians won 1-0 in a confrontation marked by refereeing controversies and reached the second place of group C.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In the game in Italy, the coach Xavi complained too much after the match because of a disallowed goal from the barça and a possible unmarked penalty. On the eve of confrontation, the coach stated that the players should use the ‘anger’ of the match at Giuseppe Meazza to play better.

At Camp Nou, there was a lot of pressure from the Catalan fans. But, who scared the first was Inter. At 16 minutes, Dzeko hit the crossbar.

At 39, Barcelona opened the scoring. little raphinha played for Sergi Robertowho crossed to the middle of the area and found Dembele to push to the networks.

However, in the final stage it didn’t take long for Inter to equalize. At four minutes, bastoni thought it was a beautiful launch for Barella. The midfielder had the failure of piquédominated and hit to tie.

The turning point came at 17. After a failure to busquets, Çalhanoglu launched Lautaro Martínez, who dominated taking Eric Garcia and scored.

In the 36th minute, Lewandowski appeared to leave the barça live in the Champions. After the ball crossed, the Pole headed, took advantage of the leftover defense, finished and scored.

At 44, however, Inter returned to the front. In counterattack, onana released Lautaro, who thought it was a great pass to Gosens make it 3-2 and give the vacancy – temporary – to the Italians.

But, the savior appeared again. At 46, Eric García crossed and Lewandowski, with a header, made it 3 to 3, which kept the Blaugrana club alive.

Piqué and Busquets go bad

In Inter’s first goal, Piqué did not follow Bastoni’s launch, who found Barella alone. The Italian midfielder had time to dominate, spin and submit.

In the second, who failed was another Barça idol. This time, Busquets missed early in the play, giving the ball to Çalhanoglu to serve Lautaro Martínez, who scored.

Lewandowski saves Barca

With Inter’s 2-1, Barcelona were being eliminated for the second straight season of the Champions League in the group stage.

However, Lewa appeared, tied the game and avoided – in a first act – the traumatic elimination.

At 43, Gosens made it 3 to 2 for Inter, which repeated the script of the fall. At 46, Lewandowski appeared again and left everything the same, once again avoiding an early elimination.

Championship status

With the tie, Barcelona go to four points and is in 3rd position. Inter Milan is in 2ndwith seven,

next games

Barcelona return to the field next Sunday (16), at 11:15 am, to face the Real Madrid per LaLiga. Inter, on the same day, at 7:30 am, face the Salernitanfur Italian Championship. Both matches will be broadcast on ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Barcelona 3 x 3 Inter Milan

GOALS: Dembele and Lewandowski (2x) (Barcelona); Barella, Lautaro Martínez and Gosens (Inter Milan)

BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto (Kessié), Pique, Eric Garcia and Alonso (Bald); Gavi, Busquets (De Jong) and Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski and Raphinha (Ansu Fati). Technician: Xavi

INTER MILAN: Oana; Skriniar, de Vrij and Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu (Gosens), Mkhitaryan and Dimarco (Darmian); Lautaro Martínez and Dzeko (Bellanova). Technician: Simone Inzaghi