Lily Collins heads to Saint Tropez in Season 2 teaser

Netflix has released the teaser for season 2 of “Emily in Paris”, a romantic series starring actress Lily Collins (“It Just Happens”). Presented at the Tudum event, the preview shows that Emily will swap Paris for Saint Tropez in the new episodes, embarking on a vacation to the French coast.

In the series, the daughter of singer Phil Collins plays a young marketing executive who gets her dream job in Paris. After the American company she works for buys a French agency, she leaves for France with the task of bringing “the American vision” to the business, but even thinking about living incredible romantic adventures.

Created by Darren Star, author of “The Ballroom”, “Sex and the City” and “Younger”, the attraction also includes actors Ashley Park (“The San Francisco Chronicles”), Lucas Bravo (“La Crème de la Crème “), Samuel Arnold (“National Theater Live: Antony & Cleopatra”), Camille Razat (“Rock’n Roll: Behind the Fame”), Bruno Gouery (“50 Is the New 30”), Kate Walsh (“13 Reasons Why”), William Abadie (“Homeland”) and veterans Arnaud Viard (“Thank God”) and Philippine Leroy Beaulieu (“Vatel, a Banquet for the King”).

The shooting of the 2nd season ended in August and – Tudum’s revelation – will air on December 22nd.

