Lineup: Corinthians ends preparation for the final of the Copa do Brasil; see probable team | Corinthians

Corinthians ended the preparation for the final of the Copa do Brasil. Timão enters the field this Wednesday, at 21:45 (Brasília time), to face Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, in the first of two duels to define the champion. Vitor Pereira will have the main players available.

The trend is that the coach does not make changes in relation to the starting lineup that had been acting before starting to merge the team as a form of preparation for the duel. Therefore, a probable Corinthians team has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Fausto and Renato Augusto; Adson (Gustavo Mosquito or Ramiro), Yuri Alberto and Róger Guedes.

This Tuesday, Timão trained possession of the ball, fighting in a reduced field and had the traditional tactical activity that precedes the games. Offensive and defensive set pieces were also part of the work. Finally, there was a finishing workout.

Vítor Pereira training for Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians

Vitor will have maximum strength on the bench, with the presence of right-back Rafael Ramos and midfielder Maycon, both recovered from injury. The pair received a few minutes in the previous game, for the Brasileirão, against Athletico.

The great “reinforcement” of the starting lineup is goalkeeper Cássio, who gave the crowd a little scare, but did not worry the medical department: shirt 12 suffered a foot trauma against Juventude, last week, in Caxias do Sul, and did not face the Hurricane.

Yuri Alberto and Maycon at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians

Even so, he trained normally on Monday and Tuesday and, therefore, is not only released, but also confirmed among the starting 11, with the captain’s armband.

The game will be broadcast live from Globe for all of Brazil. O ge narrates the game move by move, with exclusive videos and photos, as well as live pre and post game directly from Neo Química Arena.

Renato Augusto at Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians

