Luxurious dressing room attracts attention at World Cup opening stadium | international football

The opening stage of the World Cup, on November 20, with the duel between Qatar and Ecuador, is a good symbol of the grandeur of the tournament’s stadiums. Al Bayt has a capacity for 62,000 people and will host nine matches at the World Cup, including one of the semifinals. And not only the stars who will perform there should draw the attention of fans, but also the luxury of construction.

Luxurious dressing room attracts attention at the World Cup opening stadium

The stadium is inspired by the “Bayt Al Sha’ar”, the name given to the tents that the nomadic peoples of the desert set up in places where they decided to spend some time among the sands. And this symbolism is not only in the format – a gigantic tent for those looking from the outside – but also in the details, from the interior lining to even the dressing rooms.

The place where players will prepare to go to the field draws attention for its grandeur and luxury, with seats also inspired by Arab tents. The same stamping that appears in the dwelling places of nomadic peoples is scattered in the most diverse points of the arena.

