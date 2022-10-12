Made of ice? Roberta laughs coldly amid the pressure: “I prefer it that way” | volleyball

Laughter only explodes after the question. Roberta has always stood out for her coldness even in the most difficult moments. In the epic victory over Japan, the setter left the bench to change the pace of the game and help Brazil’s reaction towards the semifinals of the Volleyball World Cup. But, in the relief of classification, the seriousness is a little to the side.

In a tense game like Tuesday night’s at Apeldoorn, Roberta manages to remain calm. By changing the distribution style to surprise the rivals’ marking, the setter finds spaces serenely. She only bursts into a smile when commenting on her coldness in moments of pressure.

– I’ve read so much, I’ve heard. “Roberta is made of ice, she has no feelings”. I think I grew up in a school like that, learning to work with pressure. I played nine years in Rio de Janeiro. And I think a lot of my work is that. It’s a characteristic of mine, it always has been. I think coming to the national team, pressure all the time. It kept me even more that way. Sometimes not so calm, but that’s my way. I prefer to play like this. Sometimes I even smile, I make a joke. But it’s a lot to think about. Lifter has to look at everything and think about everything. And that’s the way I found to keep myself focused on the game.

1 of 2 Roberta in action in the match against Japan — Photo: Getty Images Roberta in action in the match against Japan – Photo: Getty Images

This year, starting with the Nations League, the International Federation started to promote interviews at halftime between the second and third sets of each game. The news did not go down well between the teams. José Roberto Guimarães, for example, always passes the ball to a player. Against Japan, it was Roberta’s turn. Little did she know that she would return to the court as a starter soon after, with 2 to 0 in favor of rivals.

– This interview, seriously, was not even supposed to exist. I know it’s good for the championship. But it’s in the middle of the game, in the tension. Even if it was 2-0 for us. It was a moment of focus. But it was behind my back because Zé doesn’t give this interview at all (laughs).

2 of 2 Roberta celebrates point with Gabi — Photo: Getty Images Roberta celebrates point with Gabi — Photo: Getty Images

Roberta went to the court in place of Macris. The holder has a more aggressive and fast style of play. Owner of a more classic posture, the reserve managed to complicate the marking of the Japanese team. But an immediate answer had to be given.

– We have different styles of games. But we come with the game set up, with what Zé asks for and what we listen to. But it’s a lot of feeling. They change the game very fast. I entered the court and I already spoke to the girls: “Any distribution error, speak in my ear”. We had to be quick-thinking, play as a team and change all the time.

The victory, however, gives gas to the dream of an unprecedented title. Brazil returns to the court this Thursday to face Italy in the semifinals. The teams face each other at 15:00, Brasilia time, with sportv2 broadcast and real-time coverage of ge.