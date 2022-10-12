Manchester City leads offensive and defensive statistics in the Champions League; see numbers

despite the goalless draw against Copenhagenthis Tuesday, the Manchester City guaranteed qualification to the round of 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare. Only team to get the spot so far, english team leads offensive and defensive statistics among all teams in continental competition.

According to data from footstatsa website specialized in statistics, in the offensive field, Pep Guardiola’s team is the first in shots, 79 against 75 of the second place Real Madrid, in certain shots, 37 against 34 for Napoli, which comes close behind. This attacking power puts City in the second team that scored the most goals in the tournament (11), behind Napoli (13).

City maintain defensive strength

In the same way, the Citzens also stand out in the defensive aspects of the game. The Manchester club is the one that suffered the least shots against its target, 19 against 21 of the Chelsea, second place. When it comes to sure kicks, the number is even lower. City conceded just four, against seven barcelona.

In addition, the team is the second that most has the ball on average, during the four matches played so far. They are 63.75% of possession time, behind only Barcelona, ​​which has 63.93%. All this, added to the defensive solidity, put the Citzens in the position of second team that conceded less goals, just one, being behind Bayern Munchen and Brugge, which still haven’t had their nets swung.

Leader of Group G, with ten points, the team coached by Pep Guardiola still has two more commitments in the first phase of the Champions. The first of them takes place against Borussia Dortmund, at 16:00 (Brasília time) on Tuesday (25), in Germany. Eight days later, he hosts Sevilla, starting at 5 pm, in England.