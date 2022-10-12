Marcos Leonardo hits the mark of an old boy from Vila in a year and moves Santos in the networks

Despite Santos’ bad season, some revelations from the Club have been taking advantage of the opportunity to stand out. Alvinegro Praiano usually negotiate young promises with foreign football and in 2022 some athletes are showing their credentials to travel to Europe. After Kaiky left, Marcos Leonardo is another who can leave Peixe.

The 19-year-old forward reached the mark of 50 games this year, and scored 19 goals. all in all, Marcos Leonardo has already worn the Santos shirt on 112 occasions, with 31 goals scored in total. The revelation of Vila Belmiro impresses the fans of Pelé’s team, even more when compared to other cubs from the coast of São Paulo. In one of these parallels with other players, the crowd made a point of commenting on social networks.

It’s the center forward Kaio Jorge, which has already been surpassed by Marcos Leonardo in just one year. The player sold to Juventus scored just 17 goals with the Santos shirttwo less than the current athlete of the Club in 2022. The situation becomes even more alarming when analyzing the general numbers, in which Marcos Leonardo can double the goal hit by colleague.

On the web, the numbers were shared en masse by the fans, who keep a little resentment from Kaio Jorge. The attacker’s attitude when he left Peixe to play for Juventus did not cause good impressions. In a good-natured tone, some Santos fans even said that while one athlete scores goals, the other left “thinking he was going to team up with CR7 and was dropped to the base team”.