Mário comments on condition to constitute SAF in the Flu: “May it be different from those that exist today in Brazil”

Mário Bittencourt spoke in an interview to the website “Uol” about the SAF in Fluminense and did not rule out its possibility, but, if it takes place, he does not want models equal to those already established in Brazilian football. To bring in the big investor planned for the middle of 2023 or early 2024, count on the help of BTG.

– We are conducting a study to bring in an investor and within that, yes, there is a possibility that Fluminense in the future will constitute a SAF within the parameters that we are evaluating with the bank. What we are doing differently from the others is hiring a company to carry out this assessment for us and doing it very calmly, in a very detailed way. I don’t know if it will be SAF or not. If you have to be. It can be with or without control. It is a decision that is not up to me. I can think so and the Council say no. Among the possibilities, Fluminense wants to bring in a major investor from next year, 2023/2024, and there is the possibility of SAF being in a different model from those that exist today in Brazil – he revealed.

In the study carried out by BTG, all types of revenue involving the club were included. From the sale of shirts, merchandising, advertising boards, schools, departure of players, member-supporters, awards, box office, events at the headquarters, among others. In addition, the company also projected sports results for the coming years, earnings with awards, sales of youth from the base, among others.

– If someone wants to invest, they will present the forms. These conversations have already started. They already have the numbers on the street showing that Fluminense is viable to receive investment. How is it going to be? It is a discussion that will go through market feedback. You can invest in the base, in the professional, in the club, be a SAF with or without sale of control. It could be an increase similar to that of Palmeiras. The proposals come back to us and we discuss them with the board of directors and later the deliberative council. Is this necessarily a SAF? Not. The guy can put money just to get Xerém’s recipe. The council may say no. After BTG brings the possibilities, they come back – he added.